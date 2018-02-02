Speech to Text for St. Joseph Superintendent Named

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

qualities, it appeared. and he was what the community kind of gave us feedback that they really wanted." st. joseph school board president martin rucker--speaking of dr. doug van zyl, who will be the new superintendent, starting next school year. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. the district made the announcement on van zyl this morning. he was selected from among three finalists for the position. van zyl is currently the superintendent of the school district in fort dodge, iowa. in his eight years there, van zyl has dealt with many of the same problems currently facing the st. joseph schools. in ft. dodge he has had to deal with budget cutting, school consolidation and even mending fences with a non-trusting community. so why would he want to deal with the same problems here again in st. joseph? (sot doug van zyl, selected as new sjsd superintendent: :"it seems to be the right fit for me and it feels like it's going to be the right fit for st. joseph hopefully bringing me on board there. the proof is going to be in my time there are we making the growth and changes we want to make. that's the ultimate goal." ) van zyl will be coming to a much larger school district. ft. dodge has approximately 4,000 students, where st. joseph currently has about 11,000. he'll begin his job in st. joseph on july 1. van zyl's contract is for three years at an annual salary of $210,000 and benefits. board members who made the choice say van zyl is the right man for the job. they say working with the search firm school exec connect was a big help in finding the superintendent from fort dodge, iowa. they say through a screening process and built-in community input they were able to identify specific characteristics in van zyl that they believe will make him a good superintendent in st. joseph. (sot)"he comes from a community that had some of the same issues we've had when he went there. and he seems to have, from all the information we've gathered, navigated that very well. we need someone here that understands the climate." 25 candidates originally applied for the job. van zyl will be replacing current superintendent robert newhart, who is stepping down at the end of this school year. van zyl will come to a school district where many say morale is low among teachers and staff. in the past, they voiced their concerns over leadership and problems at downtown headquarters. they have been hopeful with the selection of a new superintendent and were even in on part of the interview process with candidates. after hearing about the selection of van zyl, they appear to be onboard. . (sot: "i really do he will bring healing. i think he will make strides to connect to all facets and stakeholders: community, parents, students, faculty, absolutely. i'm looking forward to seeing him come in and roll up his sleeves and look for a new vision." )