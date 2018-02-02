Speech to Text for SJSD Budget Cuts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at the same time that the district celebrates the hiring of a new superintendent, current leadership continues to grapple with budget cuts. joining us now with that story is kq2's brooke anderson. the district is currently in the process of making 8 1/2 million dollars in budget cuts, and some of those savings will come from reducing staff. the district is eliminating more than 90 positions for next year. administrators hope most of that reduction will come from retirements and other attrition, however, the district's human resources department has let about 60 employees know they could be part of a reduction-in-force process if need be (sot: "tenured teachers have the security by statute. then if performance is equal, it will come down to seniority, which is basically last in, first out. that's the unfortunate piece with that. ) newhart says there have been 36 resignations so far -- they'll need over 50 more before april 15th to avoid needing to make cuts. yesterday we were told first year benton football coach ben glidewell was informed his teaching job could be eliminated. he says he is already making plans for next year outside the district and told his team he will not be returning. reporting live in studio, brooke anderson kq2, your local