Speech to Text for Higher Education Budget Cuts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you heard the news about cuts at the st. joseph school district, but primary education not alone in seeing cuts to funding missouri governor eric greitens is promoting a 68 million dollar higher ed cut that would affect all missouri universities and colleges. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how those state cuts could impact schools in northwest missouri. <<<vo: colleges and universities in northwest missouri are bracing for another wave cuts from the state level. governor eric greitens is suggesting a $68 million cut to higher education institutions throughout the state.dr. john jasinskinwmsu president "we have significant concerns, we can't keep doing this. from a state strategic thought complex, we really need to take a step back and say how do we uplift the state. and obviously with education, higher education being the economic driver, and we do have concerns. we can't cut our way to prosperity." vo: the 10 percent cut will remove approximately $2.9 million from the operational budget at northwest missouri state university and $2million from missouri western state university. dr. robert vartabedian mwsu president "in my long career, i don't think i've ever seen these kinds of cuts to higher education." vo: but the budget cuts won't stop after reducing the schools overall funding, dr. robert vartabedian mwsu president "what the governor has proposed is to take another 10 percent out of our budget and have us earn it back through performance funding measures." vo: this week several educators from across the state met with lawmakers in jefferson city to negotiate the cuts"we've spent a fair amount of time in jefferson city talking to legislators, who indicate quite a bit of support for us, so we're hopeful they will do something to at least lessen the kinds of cuts the governor is looking at right now."vo: while the budget has yet to be approved by the legislature, many administrators are uncertain of the future "i really worry that if it continues to go in this direction, that the state will have some major problems for years to come." sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader.>>> the final budget for fiscal year 2019, is expected to be approved by the state legislature later this spring. the next fiscal year will begin july