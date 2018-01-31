Speech to Text for Open Skies Treaty Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

moment in history for the missouri national gaurds 139th airlift ring. kq2 reporter dane hawkins visited the roscrans memorial airport for the open skies treaty trainning session.. [track]after a year of planning, for the first time in history, open skies is holding a training mission with canada, at rosecrans memorial aiport. [sot]we started planning this months ago, actually last year. [track]but its not just two countries involved...[sot]we have british obervers we have french obesrves and one member from the czeck republic [track] the open skies treaty was signed in 1992 by the united states and 27 other nations to foster transpearency and positive relationships [sot] having a canadian aircraft here in rosecarns is pretty neat i dont think it happens that often.[track]after a succesful first day áánat-sot it is an awesome feeling quote honetly. áámembers of the national gaurd are looking forward to the possibility of more trainings at rosecrans. [sot]and by building that partner capaciy we have with our partner nations and we look forward to doing it in the future.dane hawkins, kq2 your local news leader.. there are now 32 nations part of the open skies treaty. february second is the last day of training at the rosecrans air national gaurd base.