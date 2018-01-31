Speech to Text for Pheasants Forever

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

motivations. the ones i to have inside me are enough. >> a local organization is trying to raise awareness on environmental issues to promote the habitat. - - stephen meyer. >> - - is a habitat organization with the purpose of trying to bring back the - - in various areas. they are a nationwide organization. they have chapters throughout the country. they promote building habitats and restoring habitats. which helps bring in clean drinking water. and helps all in general. >> when we hear the word habitat, we automatically think humanity after that. habitat for humanity. this is out in the wild for animals instead of people. how do you recruit members. what you want people to do? >> we are going to talk about the annual banquet we have. so what we do is we bring people in and it's a night of fun. silent auction, raffles and all the rest. we hopefully get new blood in here and they can become a member of - -. hopefully they will help us with the committee work. we put money in the ground. all the money we are here in this chapter stays at our discretion for spending. so we have, we've impacted about 1500 acres of ground this year. >> are you talking nationwide? >> just in our local area in the st. joseph area. we also, the national organization as a no child left indoors initiative. so we've been helping and trying to work on that. we had a youth pheasant hunt this year. it's been well received and we hope to build on that again next year and have more people to participate in that. >> we are beginning to run out of time. tell me specifics about the banquet. >> it will be this saturday evening february 3 at the eagles lodge in saint joe on the bell highway. the doors open at 5:00. cost is $50 which will include a membership to pheasants forever. if you want to bring your spouse, it's just $70. helps cover the cost of the meals. it's a family oriented event. we will give away a shotgun to a youth between the ages of 6-16. we will give way to use lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. anywhere between the ages of 6-16. we are having hopefully everyone will come out