Speech to Text for Meals on Wheels Looking for Volunteers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

moderate. >> that's amazing. 50 on saturday and snow on sunday. that's how it works here. an investment of your time a couple times a month to make all the difference for someone in st. joseph. meals on wheels is looking for volunteers. - - are here to tell us how you can help. by we i am talking about me and other people who are not involved with the organization right now. what's the best thing people can do? are you looking for money or volunteers or both? >> both. but right now the main thing is the volunteers. we have expanded a little bit so we have extra routes. >> you expanded the area you're served and. >> yes. we added a couple extra routes a day. we have 15 daily routes to do. >> maybe you need to start calling - - >> for sure. >> tell me the commitment you want for someone to volunteer with meals on wheels and what is it they would do? >> right now we have people on a waitlist and we have two extra routes to cover. we need volunteers to make that happen. take people off that waiting list. when people think i'm going to help with a route, it can be as little as once a month with a group. so that will increase the amount of volunteers to help us serve people. >> so you can decide your own time to put into it. that's wonderful to know. i imagine so many needs their own transportation to deliver the meals. >> they do. >> any other special considerations? >> we have two regular sized coolers that they will have to fit in their car. usually two people and in the backseat, the coolers which is perfect. >> how many meals will someone serve when they go on a route? >> usually 20 stars. it does it takes an hour -and-a-half to do the route. you can do it multiple times a week or once a month. >> tell me the best way to get a hold of your organization. >> there should be a pop up on your screen. 816232 7779. ask for vicki or angie gardner. we been recruiting folks forever. that's a constant process. we have new - - who joined the group as well. we have police that get a chance to learn the streets. a good time to begin to teach them and give them an idea of the community as