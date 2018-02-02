Speech to Text for Valentine's Day Gift Idea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> this might seem a little odd. we are in the kq2 kitchen with - - from the hy-vee grocery store. you don't just make floral bouquets at the store. what you have for us that puts us in the kitchen? >> a lot of people want something other than fresh cut flowers. today we are doing our cookie bouquet. >> this is something you guys make or do you sell the things to do and we do it at home? >> we actually have it premade. we do it made to order. >> i take it you've got different kinds of cookies. >> absolutely. we use our bakery fresh cookies. i have chocolate chip and sugar cookie. >> that's an actual tie. why wouldn't you want to get this for valentine's day? the biggest complaint is the flowers you kind of throw them out after a while but the cookies don't have to. you can get rid of them a different way. how do you make one? >> we start with a pot and we have some fothe brush inside. i have chocolate chip and sugar cookies. >> your putting quite an angle on some of those. so you do the cookies first and kind of decorated after that. >> absolutely. that way you know where you want everything. >> that is looking good already. >> how many cookies are in there? >> we do a full dozen. >> you can choose a dozen roses or dozen cookies. >> you can take shiny paper. which already has wire to it which makes it stick in their nicer. gals to give their guys? >> absolutely. >> while you are doing this i am noticing it's not just cookies. you have other items. >> all different types of candy bouquets and when we do with coffee. it's a little coffee mug. cappuccino mix and this biscotti. so if you are relative, mother, father, it's perfect. >> that's a great idea. thank you so much for showing us how to do this and how easy it really is. >> it really is. >>