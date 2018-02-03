Speech to Text for Mild & Breezy on Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

gym and eating healthy will help you get back on track. >>> we need some weather to get back on track. after a cold friday. >> mike: that is right bob, cold day today. a nice warm up heading our way for tomorrow. we get a look outside and we do have cloud cover that is with us and i think we start to see a few breaks in those clouds. tomorrow we will change from that northwind that we have now into more of a southwind. 34 the high today, five this morning slow. 39 the normal high, 19 normal low. 71 the record high back in 1992. 16 below the record back in 1917. some of these temperatures this morning in the single digits. especially right here over the midsection of the four state area. it wasn't too bad out to the west where they were in the 20s. temperatures this afternoon we only warmed up into the 30s after that cold start. we saw some 50s off to the west, 51 got city 52. they were in the low 30s, i think tomorrow we will warm up into the 50s. right now, it is 34. the dewpoint is 12. four percent, southwind at 18. pressure is falling 43 inches. we have the southwind that is moving in right now. that means that tomorrow we will have a good chance of getting close to that 50 degree mark. the southwind right now 18 miles per hour. we do have a little bit of a wind chill if you like 22 degrees here in st. joseph, 21 maysville, 21 camden, 23 till coffee. notice the wind up in maryville from the tri-state ford camera. a lot of clouds as well and it looks like those clouds will be sticking around with us. it looks like some light snow but really not much of it hitting the ground. we've got a disturbance that's coming our way and that's going to move in and give us a chance for some snow on sunday. here's the hour by hour forecast and noticed the wind out of the south, tomorrow clouds moving through. saturday morning, saturday night, sunday as we head towards sunday morning we are looking at some light snow. that is the possibility for light snow. starting sunday at 9:00 a.m.. we have to watch out for that. right now a dusting up to maybe an inch of snow on your sunday. 28 tonight, mostly cloudy skies. tomorrow we top out at 52, a nice saturday. temperature wise. the forecast has a big change on sunday. as that cold air comes in, chances for snow start to get their in the 23. monday 37, in other chance for snow on tuesday. wednesday we start out at seven, a little bit of a warm up