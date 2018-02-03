Speech to Text for Friday's Highlights

are looking to go 18-2 on the season....and are in confrence play.. jillian rumpf puts this at an early lead of 6-2.. timeout is called and the student section shows their excitement...===jill comes right back with the lay in and shes off to a great start... lawson looking for answers here in this one befor the half...===and taylor dolt gets one to go before the buzzer... mid-buch is up 40-14 at the break..===we go to the second half where sydnie thudieum gets the and oneits 49-28 lawson trying to climb back in it...===jill made her presense known all night as she hits from the top of the key..she was too much for the cardinals...===she breaks 2,000 points in her high school career...and finishes the night with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists... (sot )"we wanted" on to the mid- buch boys... where they are also hosting lawson in part of this double header...===jayden has been good all year..he has a nice drive to the basket...===the dragons are up 2-0...lawson responds right away and zach miller gets the and one as he gets hit on the elbow..=== jayden brown again with a great take up the middle for two..and its tied up 10-10... ====austin molloy joins the party as well...he gets one to go undernieth...and its 12-10 dragons at the end of the first quarter...===the dragons win this one 68-34...and are now 18-3 on the year... big crowd on hand for central and north liberty....lets head to the very end...====central up double digits...but emma perry starts a run....three ball good....====coach morely finding a way to get back in this....====a steal by jayme jackson...causes the foul... makes both...now 35-30 central....=====off the inbound...mia emerson gets the bucket to go....35-33....==== coach boone trying to calm his girls down....=====talia emerson brings it to within one....36-35 central...===but courtney newman and dezman duncan save the day...they break the press and score... central wins...38-35.... (sot jared boone: "we just got to play with more urgency the entire game. i mean we can't think, just becuase we have a double digit lead, that a team is just going to lay down and that's going to be the end of it. we got to continue to keep executing, continue to keep guarding and trying to get easy baskets on the offensive end." ) court warming night at central high school...the the king and queen front and center ====early in the game...aj redman gets the feed...drills the three pointer....==== samson holcomb....from the same spot....central extends the lead...====coach mccabe calms things down for liberty north...===jalen perry from down town...liberty north now leads by 6....====but nick cebulko cuts it down to three...====central head into the half hoping to build...==== liberty north says no...zane brown three good...===liberty north rolls on to a 55-47 victory.... down in cameron...the lafayette boys take care of business...beating the dragons...87-54....making it a complete sweep of cameron between the boys tonight.... and girls last night.... we have a final down in chillicothe..benton boys get a win over the hornets...edging out the 40-39 victory.... just up north....leblond in a double header....the girls fall....58-32....and the boys....beat the savages... 66-40...