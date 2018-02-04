Speech to Text for Chocolate Covered Strawberries 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>> bob: [name] catering is here tonight showing us how to prepare the ultimate valentine's day treat. it's got to be chocolate. >> i am making chocolate strawberries. i showed you a minute ago. going to show everybody how to make them. >> bob: this is so easy. >> all you do >> bob: look at her go. it's amazing. >> melt the chocolate. melt the almond bark. the bark is in the squirt bottle and the chocolate is mixed with oil. then you just dip them, the only trick is, dip half of it. so when you laid on the plate, it's in a puddle of chocolate. >> bob: that's a good idea. >> melt onto the bark. [multiple speakers] >> bob: you are doing it like a pro. >> how old are you? >> four years old. >> anybody can do this. >> bob: and noticed you didn't use a double boiler in order to melt the chocolate. >> i did. the double boiler, the top of the pan is right here. >> bob: i see, you used one of these. it's a cheat. >> yes. [multiple speakers] >> you can use a microwave but you have to be careful. the chocolate burns easily. it doesn't exactly burn but it goes bad. >> bob: i imagine the sweeter the chocolate, the easier it is for it to do that. >> i use semi sweet because i like it to taste a little darker. the other thing is we kind of decorate a little bit and you can do this. nothing is more fun than a kid. >> bob: to spread it. [laughter] >> laid on top. the trick is the drizzle, to drizzle quick. nice lines and do it slow. >> bob: that looks professional. [multiple speakers] >> i don't want to collapse. >> what else was i going to say? >> you've got the semi sweet chocolate. is it best to use like the little bits? >> i used chocolate chips because they are inexpensive. i think they taste the best. this is way more expensive than real white chocolate. then just using a little bit. >> i love almond bark. >> it taste good. at all. if you really like white chocolate, instead of doing straight that white ones, you can get some white chocolate chips. but to use as a decoration, it's so much easier to work with. it melts easily and just it's like a kid can do it. here we go. [multiple speakers] >> valentines? [laughter] >> i tell you what, i want to dive into one. >> let's do that after the break. >> bob: who doesn't want chocolate strawberries? >> i am down with that. >>. [multiple speakers] this is a great show here. >> look at all of that. >> put it on the plate to make it look nice. >> that's sugar. [multiple speakers] >> i haven't left from christmas. [laughter] >> it is fun to do. >> i think even walmart decorate cakes, all over the place. >> more gold sugar. look at that. it is so much fun. >> underneath of that whole thing is a strawberry. [multiple speakers] >> i covered it up with whip cream. i did get one yet. >> did you get one? [multiple speakers] >> i took one and i am yours. i am your valentine. >> is your mom over there filming this whole thing? instead of dvr this is with her phone. >> excellent. >> like we need a real quick on what's happening on the weekend. >> that's right.