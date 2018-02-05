Speech to Text for Still Watching Snow Chances for New Workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we'll be slightly warmer on monday but we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few snow flurries. otherwise, we'll remain dry for monday ahead of some snow on tuesday.accumulating snow is also possible on tuesday with highs only in the 20s. we could see 1-2" but you'll want to keep watching for updates. we'll be in the upper 20s on wednesday with partly cloudy skies. the upper 30s are in store on thursday with the 40s in store for friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. we could see more snow on saturday with highs only in the low 30s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)