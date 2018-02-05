Speech to Text for Weatherpersons Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

com. for the latest good morning, today is monday, january 15 i'm brooke anderson... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (brooke & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we'll be slightly warmer on monday but we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few snow flurries. otherwise, we'll remain dry for monday ahead of some snow on tuesday.accumulating snow is also possible on tuesday with highs only in the 20s. we could see 1-2" but you'll want to keep watching for updates. we'll be in the upper 20s on wednesday with partly cloudy skies. the upper 30s are in store on thursday with the 40s in store for friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. we could see more snow on saturday with highs only in the low 30s.>> thanks vanessa.