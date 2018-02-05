Speech to Text for North Central Branch Opening

>> bob: so far everybody who is looking to expand their education, a new opportunity is in town peered sharon rogers here to tell us about a brand-new branch of the north central community college that is here in st. joseph. sharon, thank you for being here. as the branch already open now? >> we actually officially opened march 1. >> bob: c have time. >> classes begin march 5. >> bob: the classewill be available to anybody who wants to take classes or do you have to be a north central college student? student and yes, we are actually in the country club over 6503 north belt highway. >> bob: that is way up north. >> guest: stop by the >> bob: what kind of classes are offered there? >> guest: we have a variety of courses, certain general education. then we are going to have some certificate programs that we will build into the associate programs. there will be childhood associate degrees and behavioral health support. we start with a few programs and we will expand as we find our niche over the years. >> bob: i assume it's just going to be one building, not really a campus. >> guest: that is right. we are just in one building, we have room to expand in that building. march start is just kind of a soft start. would you have general education courses in the evening. then we will have in the summer and fall all day and all evening courses. >> bob: putting up a branch like that of a college is quite an undertaking. what propelled that to get it going? >> guest: i did appreciate the opportunity to do this. it has been a challenge but i really have enjoyed it. we are one of 12 public community colleges in the state. the main campus is in trenton, missouri. we have 16 counties that we serve. we wanted to better serve the students in our region and far northwest region. we thought this would be a good opportunity to do that. we certainly have two great universities, close by. sometimes it's a better fit for students. >> bob: right, how and when do students start signing up for classes? >> guest: they can sign up right now. the deadline for the application for march is february 19. >> bob: is coming up. >> guest: it is coming up, certainly all through the rest of the spring and summer for the summer and fall classes. >> bob: is someone able to take a full curriculum does not building? >> guest: yes. you will be able to like i said there's some general education that transfers to any college in missouri. but yes, we will have full programs there.