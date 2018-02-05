Speech to Text for St. Joseph Music Foundation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

seven, a little bit of a warm up as we go towards the middle of the part of next week. >> bob: sunday, we are going to need a way to warm our hearts. i have the perfect way to do that. the st. joseph music foundation and the missouri music hall of fame have teamed up to bring a great concert to st. joseph. sam jennings is here now and together they make up the empty graduate guitar duo. guys, thanks for being here. you have this big concert coming up on sunday. are you nervous? >> of course. >> excited. >> bob: i heard you guys playing before live at five began. you have some fantastic sounds, how long of you been at it? >> is a deal? >> bob: individually and then as a duo. >> individually 15 or 16 years. then as a duo, probably five or six months. >> bob: no kidding? so who brought this concert together and thought i think you two guys are good enough to be able to complement each other and put yourselves in a concert. >> started off as great friend , and the guitar program. >> bob: so you guys did it? >> yes. we played our first concert as part of the red sauce guitar festival in france put on by our teacher. we've been at it ever since. >> bob: how many concerts have you done so far? >> this will be number two. >> bob: okay. >> three and four, we got a couple. >> bob: 's talk about sunday in particular, how much is it per ticket? >> free admission. >> bob: it is? so this is for nonprofit. >> it is just to come share incredible music. >> bob: that's amazing. it is that i believe 7:00 p.m. at the life park baptist church that you see on the screen. boy, you can pay the price. how long do you expect the concert to go? >> it's a long program, probably about an hour. >> bob: you guys do classical guitar. is everything in the concert going to be classical as well as that's all you do? >> in the concert specifically, yes. as well as some other guitar composers. personally we like to play little bit of everything. >> bob: fantastic, we are about to go to break but i want you guys to give a demonstration of what people can listen to on sunday. take away guys.