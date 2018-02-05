Speech to Text for Harvard Street House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the case. a house fire that broke out early this afternoon has left a family of six without a home. crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of harvard street shortly after 12:30. fire crews say they were able to contain the flames to the basement before it could spread to the rest of the house. none of the residents were injured-- the red cross was called to assist the family. and the cause is still under