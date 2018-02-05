Speech to Text for Multi-Vehicle Accident Highway 169

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

an suv ended up at the bottom of a ditch following a multi vehicle accident... it happened a little after 1 o'clock this afternoon on highway 169. the buchanan county sheriff's department says a truck heading eastbound on 169 was stopped to turn onto highway "t." that's when an suv failed to stop and hit the truck from behind. that suv veered off the road into the ditch. the initital impact caused the truck to hit another car heading west on 169. authorities say no injuries were reported. a citiation was offered to the driver