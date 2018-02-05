Speech to Text for Juvenile Attacked in Rural Area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

custody tonight after authorities say a juvenile was choked and beaten in a rural area... this happened in livingston county late yesterday night. a press release from the livingston county sheriff's office says the juvenile agreed to meet two other juveniles in a rural area. when the victim arrived, authorities say the victim was choked and beaton and hit over the head with a large rock. the victim was later taken to the hospital by a parent who then notified authorities. authorities say two juvenile suspects are in custody. the incident is still