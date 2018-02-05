Speech to Text for Roy Blunt Visits Plattsburg

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

investigation. now to plattsburg where missouri senator roy blunt made his second stop on his tour for rural broadband services. currently 61 percent of rural missourians don't have access to broadband, blunt spent the afternoon talking with community members about rural internet services and how the weak signals impact their daily lives. blunt's campaign promotes broadband services as a vital part of missouri's infrastructure. (sot )"this is part of our infrastructure just like roads and bridges and inland ports that make us competitive. we have to be committed to be competitive in this broadband area." community members said the lack of adequate internet services is taking a toll on education and small business throughout their communities. blunt along with members of the missouri farm bureau are working to secure funds that will raise the quality of broadband services in rural missouri to align with