Speech to Text for St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

federal standards. the civic area was full of smiling faces and wagging tails... today over 1,000 dog handlers brought in their best friends to compete in the the st.joseph kennel club's annual dog show. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on what it takes for a dog to take home a blue ribbon. <<<vo: civic area was packed with four legged friends as the st. joseph kennel club continued it's 93rd year of tail wagging tradition by welcoming handlers to their annual dog show. patrick byrne kennel club president"we are the oldest akc show giving club, west of the mississippi."akc dog shows began before baseball was a recognized sport. and it was to select breeding stock, and that's still what it is." vo:the dog show brought in over 1,000 dogs and featuring over 190 different breeds all primping and prancing to be called the best. "they look for those aspects in a breed and look for the dog that has the most of those aspects and fits the type of the breed." vo: the show pulled in dog handlers from across the country, including 11 year old emily baal, who drove in from minnesota to show off her best friend spirit.>>> emily baal jr. handler"he's a red shiba inu and he loves going to shows. he loves people, but not so much other dogs. he's a very sweet animal."vo:but it wasn't the teams first time at in competition. "he's won first place once in individual showmanship and he has two majors" sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader the dog show will continue