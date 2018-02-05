Speech to Text for Stabbing Victim Dies from Injuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

has died from injuries resulting from a late night attack in a bar. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. friends and family tell kq2 news that terra welch-reents died this afternoon. she was one of two employees at legends sports bar friday night where at closing, they were stabbed by a customer being kicked out of the bar for allegedly trying to steal some alcohol. taken into custody after a police standoff was 27 year old eliseo hernandez-sebastian he was originally charged with assault. those charges could be amended by the county prosecutor tomorrow. the other employee victim in the attack is recovering. a