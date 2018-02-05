Speech to Text for Keeping Businesses Safer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

joseph detective wants to bridge the gap between local companies and the police department. detective jeremy peters has launched a new project aimed at keeping area businesses safer. kq2's brooke anderson has more on how the project works. << brooke anderson reportsa new project aimed at keeping local businesses safer is bringing area companies and the st. joseph police department togethersot detective jeremy peters ("this is for the greater good, and we're trying to reach out to the community and local businesses. know who the contacts are...")the project is called cops and companies tackling violence or cctvwhere local businesses work alongside the department to provide quicker access to their surveillance footage sot pat lilly ("it allows the police department to potentially respond quicker. it allows the business the potential for greater security then they currently have.") jeremy peters, a detective for the electronic crime unit, says getting camera footage in person can take the department anywhere between one to two hoursbut this project can cut that time in halfsot peters ("two hours is a long time out of an eight housr work day just trying to get video evidence. so, we've tried to better that process as much as possible, and we make the request and the video comes into us.")officers will work with the businesses to find the best place to install cameras to give the best view this way not only will the camera pick up the business itself, but also the street or company next to itsot peters ("if they're linked in with this project. it also helps their neighbor, and their neighbors camera will help them all across town.")sot lilly ("i think there's that perseption that there is more crime and more concern about it and that's certianly the case with the business community. i think programs like this go a long way in trying to address that.") brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> companies wanting to participate in the project can contact detective peters at 816-271-5337.