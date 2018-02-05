Speech to Text for Power Outage After Accident on FF

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

finally restored tonight to some homes just south of st. joseph after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.vo here was the scene on f-f highway a little after 5 p.m. buchanan county sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver of this car. they say they don't know if the driver was ejected from the vehicle or if they suffered any injuries. this area of f-f south of the city was closed for several hours while kcp&l crews were broght in to restore power. the accident is under investigation.