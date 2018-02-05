Speech to Text for Dominator Basketball Shootout

sunday, but didn't keep sunday, but super bowl it might be it might be super bowl sunday, but didn't keep hundreds of basketball fans from filling local gyms today. the st. joseph's dominator basketball club brought in over 100 teams for its brought in over basketball club brought in over 100 teams for its annual 100 teams for its annual 100 teams for its brought in over basketball club dominator the st. joseph's today. the st. joseph's dominator over 190 games were played over the four day tournament weekend, the basketball club passed out 26 trophies and medals to the junior high teams. all proceeds from the tournament were divided between the dominator basketball club and four area schools.