Speech to Text for Fundraisers for Stabbing Victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

want to do so much for her, and i think that tells you what kind of person she is.") family and friends mourne the loss of a mother of five killed during a weekend stabbing. good evening, i'm alan van zandt though the official word of the death of 38 year old terra welch-reents came this afternoon from st. joseph police, friends and family of the st. joseph mother of five have known for more than 24 hours of their loss. reentz was stabbed while at work at a local bar over the weekend and her family, coworker and friends are kq2's brooke anderson joins us in studio with mor thanks alan, the death of welch-reents has hit hard. she was a wife, mother of five, and good friend to many. there's been a big outpouring of support for welch-reents' family. she was dedicated to them and her job at the belt sports complex -- specifically legends sports bar. her coworkers at legends are still trying to come to terms with what happened at their workplace late last friday night. (sot "she was always very kind. very, very kind, and i know that she would take care of everything and really try to help. sadly i thinks that's what - she was just trying to help on friday when - when that happened. and uh, it's still very, very tough.") staff at legends held a vigil for welch-reentz over the weekend. it's the start of many events over the next several weeks to pay tribute to the woman she was. reporting live in-studio, brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader. there are some fundraisers scheduled to benefit to honor welch-reents and to help pay for funeral expenses. a go-fund-me account has been set up in her name. also, a potluck and karaoke benefit will be held at legends bar on wednesday, february 14th. the dinner will begin at 7pm and karoke at 9. it will be a $5 donation to attend. also, her employers at legends have said they are going to be contributing a percentage of sales from their restaurant to the family over the next several weeks..