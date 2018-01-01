Speech to Text for Mayor-Elect Bill McMurray Interview

voters have spoken, and st. joseph will have a new mayor. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. bill mcmurray will be the 51st mayor of st. joseph. the former buchanan county public administrator squeaked by in a close race over local pastor and businessman beau walker. it was expected to be a tight race, and it was. mcmurray received 5,520 or 51.6 percent of the total to walker's 5,149 votes or 48.1 percent. it was a difference of just 371 votes we are joined now by st. joseph mayor elect bill mcmurray first of all, congratulations. what is your first reaction as the results were coming in tonight. for a time, the race was separated by less than 100 votes what part of your message do you think resonated with voters. honestly, there seemed to be a lot of people just angry with city hall. there's a lot of work to do. how do you prioritize? again, congratulations bill! we wish you the best of luck. now we have some other results to go through, but can you stay with us and rejoin us here in just a few minutes to talk a little more? we are rejoined by st. joseph mayor-elect bill mcmurray. he won a close election tonight. thanks again for coming back for a couple more questions. you will be working with a new city council. 5 of the 8 members of your council will be new to the job. for most, it will be their first entry into politics. what are your thoughts of the people you will be working with? during the campaign, crime was a big topic. you have voiced your support of police chief chris connally and have suggested there are other ways to combat some of the increasing crime number's we've been seeing. again, congratulations. we look forward to seeing you in office over the next four years. when we