City Hall Live Shot

following yesterday's general election, several new faces will be walking the grounds at city hall next week... thanks for joining us at 6, i'm alan van zandt the voters have spoken, and many changes are on the way more than half of the upcoming city council will consist of new members kq2's brooke anderson is at city hall now were she spoke to one city councilwomen who has been voted out of office after 12 years brooke -- thanks alan -- as you said, several new city officials will be walking through these doors behind me after the change brought around by yesterday's election the voters ousted five current council members, meaning only three familiar faces will be returning current council members ken beck, pat jones, donna jean boyer, joyce starr and barbara labass all lost the election and won't be back for another term only spanky o'dell, pj kovak and gary roach will return. council woman barbara labass says this cycle of change in the city government is something she has seen before and says in many ways change can be a good thing (sot "i certainly do respect the voter's choice, and i just look back at all the wonderful people that i met during my tenure of city council. i know that i am leaving it in good hands.") the newly elected city council members include marty novac, russell moore, brenda blessing, brian myers and madison davis and although labass wont be returning, she says she plans on still being an active member of the community and her advice for the new upcoming council members is to listen to the people of st. joseph reporting live from city hall, brooke anderson kq2