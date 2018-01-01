Speech to Text for PARSON ENCOURAGES SHOPPING LOCAL WITH BUY MO! INITIATIVE

to 2012. lieutenant governor michael parson made a stop in chillicothe today to promote his new program buy mo. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on parson's plan to bolster missouri business. <<<i'm here at the litton ag. expo center in chillicothe were lt. governor michael parson is promoting a new campaign that could give local businesses a boost throughout the state. michael parsonthe buy missouri program is developed through the lieutenant governor's office and really it's about promoting missouri businesses and missouri workers."vo: buy missouri highlights products made in every region of the state to inform consumers about their local options. michael parson "thousands of missouri businesses are making product that are in our everyday stores,"//"we just want to make people aware the products that are there are missouri products."vo: missouri based businesses are added to an online registry to help customers find local resources. crystal narrchamber of commerce "anytime we can bring missouri made products, missouri made industry to the forefront, thats a positive thing for everyone."vo:in select grocery stores missouri made products will also be labeled to help customers select local goods."what we're really trying to do is educate the public and make them aware of missouri products that are made in the state."vo:helping customers identifying missouri products could also help increase jobs.crystal narr "just the product itself being made here is important, but the jobs that creates for missouri residents is even more important."vo: state officials are hoping the program will help promote products made in the state and highlight local brandsmichael parson"we're all helping one another in the state of missouri. whether you live in kansas city, southwest missouri, columbia, springfield or st.joseph. we know what products are made in each segment of the state, that we might purchase that product."i think people will be surprised when they learn all those products are out there."reporting in chillicothe, sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the lieutenant governor's office is expected to launch a website later this month with a full list of local businesses and products throughout the state. the buy mo initiative is also hoping to support local businesses in agriculture including a 150 year old grain mill in chillicothe, milbank mills, also known as silver moon feed, will be one of many businesses to have it's product highlighted through the buy mo program. milbank makes a variety animal feed from grains harvested in northwest missouri officials from milbank say the new program will benefit the entire state. (sot )"i think it's a great idea that will help our state and thereby help all the people who live here by generating sales, by aiding employment, by keeping dollars coming into missouri. the success of this program should mean that we'll all be better off." you can find more information on the buy mo program on our