Speech to Text for Ousted Council Members Look Back at Time in City Hall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have spoken, and many changes are on the way at city hall... good evening and thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. more than half of the upcoming city council will consist of new members. kq2's brooke anderson caught up with some of ousted members who say the election was bittersweet. << brooke anderson reportsseveral members of city council are saying goodbye...sot barbara labass, councilwoman ("the voters have said it is time for a change and i respect that.") 3 term city council woman barbara labass is just one of five current members ousted after the 2018 february and april electionssot labass ("change is good.")and a change it will be!only three council members will be coming back for another term...those include spanky o'dell, pj kovak and gary roachbut mayor elect bill mcmurray says he's not worried about the amount of new facessot bill mcmurray, mayor-elect ("well i'm also an inexperienced council member, so uh we can work together.") but labass says the change wasn't that unexpectedsot labass ("well, this has happened before and this is just common and this is what happens in government. things go in cycles.")looking back over the years, 5 term council woman donna jean boyer says there are many accomplishments she's proud of sot donna jean boyer, councilwoman ("the public safety tax. again when i first ran that was an issue at the time - 20 years ago - was being able to fund the public safety department with a tax.") standup: while the council women haven't walked through this door for the last time just yet, they say they do have some plans in store for the futuresot boyer ("well i'm already involved in a number of boards and organizations in the community so i will continue doing that.")sot labass ("working in my flower gardens and playing with my dogs up on the hill on booker drive.")but labass says she is leaving the council in good hands new members coming in include marty novak, russell moore, brenda blessing, brian myers and madison davissot labass ("i'm so glad to see young people get involved, and i hope that we'll start seeing better turnout at the polls.") brooke anderson kq2 your local news leader >> the new city council members will be sworn in on monday, april 16th in city