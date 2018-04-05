Speech to Text for Voters Defeat Primary Seat Belt Law

most voters in st. joe, gary forsberg was not intersted adopting a primary seat belt enforcement ordinance [gary forsberg- sot] i dont agree with getting another law just to pull some one over for seatbelts [track] at the polls on tuesday, 60 percent of voters said "no" to adopting a city ordinance that would allow officers to stop drivers for not wearing a seat belt [sheldon lyon -sot] hopefully the attitude will change in the future and people will see the value of the seatbelt ánatsáá [track] but for many, its not a matter of whats right, but protecting their right--to make a choice [sheldon lyon -sot] most people do realize the importance of a setbelt its just the fact that in some folks mind its a freedom of whether to wear it or to not wear it [gary forsberg]- it's intrusive when someone tells me how to be safer its smart to wear a seatbelt you should but i dont know if we should have laws that force you to wear something[track] in missouri, only two counties and 56 cities have a primary seat belt law [captain parsons- sot] we didnt create this to generate revenue we didnt create it to use it as a means to stopping people our goal was the safety of the motoing public áánatáá[track] and even though st. joe wont be added to that list, lyon thinks this is opporunity for people to educate eachother[sheldon lyon -sot] very important that we educate our young children about the importance of wearing a seatbelt and they will make that choice into adulthood[track] dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>>