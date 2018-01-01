Speech to Text for Bergland for House

tuesday afternoon. a local professor has decided to run for a state representative seat. dr. bob bergland is currently a journalism professor at missouri western. bergland announced his candidacy for missouri house of representatives district 9 against republican delus johnson. he intends on focusing bringing a focus on ethics to state government as well as education. (sot "some of the things that i think are near and dear to my heart that would naturally be a part of my agenda would be education. not only at the higher level of course but also pre-k, elementary and secondary education.")bergland says that while he is running as a democrat, he does see himself as a moderate in most of the issues facing the government. no democrat has run for the district 9 seat since 2010.