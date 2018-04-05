Speech to Text for Snow and Plant Growth Live Shot

for tomorrow and with the up and down temperatures...how does this affect your plants? kq2's brooke anderson spoke with local landscape experts -- we find her now outside earl may nursery and garden center with more brooke -- thanks alan -- it's a beautiful day outside, but tomorrow will be a different story... for those of you who have already planted some of your spring flowers, you may be wondering what you can do to keep them from dying in times of extreme weather changes earl may landscapers say the snow may not be too much of an issue for plants however, if the temperatures keep in the teens or low 20's for awhile that's when they could be in trouble also, experts say older and more established plants will be able to withstand the low temps better then those that have been freshly planted but there are a few things you can do to keep them protected (sot ) hayes says plants like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and potatoes take cold temperatures well plants that vine like tomatoes, peppers or corn wont withstand the cold and you may have to replant also, potted plants you may have outside you may want to bring them inside if possible