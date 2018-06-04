Speech to Text for Weather 6am 4-6-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blossoms are finally here. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to our actual friday high temperatures across northwest missouri and northeast kansas this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s as a strong cold front has passed through the region this morning that will allow for temperatures to start dropping throughout the day.some drier air has moved in, but still some light snow is possible throughout the day. as of now, northwest missouri and northeast kansas could see a trace to half an inch of snow. stay tuned to kq2 throughout the day for more weather updates. dunkin' donuts