Clear

Weather 6am 4-6-18

Weather 6am 4-6-18

Posted: Fri Apr 06 05:19:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 05:19:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Weather 6am 4-6-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blossoms are finally here. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to our actual friday high temperatures across northwest missouri and northeast kansas this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s as a strong cold front has passed through the region this morning that will allow for temperatures to start dropping throughout the day.some drier air has moved in, but still some light snow is possible throughout the day. as of now, northwest missouri and northeast kansas could see a trace to half an inch of snow. stay tuned to kq2 throughout the day for more weather updates. dunkin' donuts
Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events