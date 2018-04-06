Speech to Text for Active Shooter Workplace Training

to relocate in the wake of our nation's latest mass shooting... a former state trooper is taking steps to make sure local workplaces are áprepared for the unthinkable.. in the event of an active shooter. our own dane hawkins joins us to explain.. alan.. it's tough to think about what todo if a shooting in the workplace ever happenedi sat down with a former trooper.. who says there are a few key things to always remember:[track] tuesdays deadly shooting at youtube headquaters left the nation shocked but unfortunatly this is a situation that sheldon lyon has seen before.. [sheldon lyon-sot] when i was a trooper i receiveced a call to go to an active shooter cituation at conception missouri at the abbey it was about 15 years ago and it has really changed my life[track] thats why lyon wants to help protect people-- ánatsá he now trains workplaces across the state what to dorespond to an active shooter [sheldon lyon-sot] because of the increase in this type of vilance a lot of companies are concerned for their emplyees[track] his best advice.. prepare. [sheldon lyon-sot] this is type of violence is possible and the main thing is you need to have a plan[track] he says remember three things- run.hide.fight.-- and most important, practice [sheldon lyon-sot] when that stress comes to your body you are going to react how you train which is why you need to have that plan in place[track] while lyon hopes.. nobody ever has to use his advice.. [sheldon lyon-sot] its not being paranoid but it is being prepared[track] that preparation.. could save a life.lyon suggests that after your office recieved an initial tranning that you should review your plane every year reporting in the studio, dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader if you would like to schedule an active shooter trainning for your workplace, call 816-233-3330