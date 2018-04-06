Speech to Text for St. Joseph Plat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a piece of st. joseph's history is now out for the world to see.many gathered at the st. joseph visitors bureau this morining for the unveiling of a framed copy of the original plat of the city. the orginal plat was recently discovered in the buchanan county recorder of deeds office. it was commissioned by founder, joseph robidoux on july 6, 18-43. the office noticed the original was in a deteriorating state and got help to reproduce and frame copies of the original image to help preserve it for generations to come. (sot ed wildberger buchanan county recorder of deeds: "it makes the people in my office and myself feel really good that we were able to find this, having it restored and more importanly getting this piece of history out to the people of the city of st. joseph. to us, it's a very exciting document and it's something that should be a source of community pride.) the copies were presented as gifts to the buchanan county tourism board, the st. joseph library and the st. joseph museum. the original plat is now at the missouri state archives at the secretary of state's office in jeferson city. it is being prepared for restoration and preservation, which will take up to six months. a