Speech to Text for Clean Missouri Initiative

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some st. joseph lawmakers are pushing new legislation that would work to "clean up" statewide politics... good evening, i'm alan van zandt. senator rob schaff and representative galen higdon were in town tonight at east hills public library talking about ethics reform. the clean missouri initiative petition they support aims to tackle what both legislators call "corruption" in jefferson city. if passed, clean missouri would ban lobbyists from giving lawmakers gifts over $5, require that politicians wait two years after leaving office before they can become lobbyists and lower campaign contribution limit. both lawmakers say they endorse the initiative based on what they've seen and experienced in jefferson city. (sot sen. rob schaff "i would say that it's experiences with big money, special interests coming to the legistlator trying to sort of buy their legislation, and we've seen evidence of that several times.")(sot rep. galen higdon "i found out that some of the former house leaders were leaving with millions of dollars, and i'm like you know what that's just wrong. i didn't come down here to get rich.") senator schaaf says he hopes the clean missouri initiative will be on the