Clear

Anchoring 4-6-18 BA

Anchoring 4-6-18 BA

Posted: Fri Apr 06 19:39:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 19:39:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Speech to Text for Anchoring 4-6-18 BA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leader. police in atchison kansas are investigating after meth was found at an elementary school. police say the drugs along with a hypodermic needle were brought to the atchison elementary school by a fifth grader. the student allegedly showed the drugs to another student...who then reported it to the school principal. police are still investigating. the architect of a kansas waterslide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy is on his way back to kansas to face charges... john schooley is charged with second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child. schooley designed schlitterbahn's verruckt water slide where caleb schwab was killed in 2016. he had been out of the country when charges were filed against him..but was arrested monday night in dallas when his flight landed. meanwhile..the co-owner of schlitterbahn has pleaded not guilty to murder charges...and is now out of jail...
Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events