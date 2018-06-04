Speech to Text for Anchoring 4-6-18 BA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leader. police in atchison kansas are investigating after meth was found at an elementary school. police say the drugs along with a hypodermic needle were brought to the atchison elementary school by a fifth grader. the student allegedly showed the drugs to another student...who then reported it to the school principal. police are still investigating. the architect of a kansas waterslide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy is on his way back to kansas to face charges... john schooley is charged with second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child. schooley designed schlitterbahn's verruckt water slide where caleb schwab was killed in 2016. he had been out of the country when charges were filed against him..but was arrested monday night in dallas when his flight landed. meanwhile..the co-owner of schlitterbahn has pleaded not guilty to murder charges...and is now out of jail...