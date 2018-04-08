Clear

St. Joseph Unloads 500 Tons of Trash

St. Joseph residents dumped about 500 tons of trash into the city landfill during the Clean Sweep week in April 2018.

on spring cleaning. the st. joseph landfill saw more than 600 cars unload junk this week. it's part of the clean sweep program that operates twice a year -- in april and october. today was the last spring day to dump trash for free -- and a lot of people took advantage. when the gates closed at two -- people had left a mountain of trash. (sot) "it's a good opportunity to get the yard cleaned up, get the garage cleaned out or that stuff in the basement that the wife's been asking you to get rid of. it's a good time to do that."that opportunity led to 500 tons of trash-- and that doesn't include hazardous waste. for people who need to get rid of those materials-- remington nature center will be open on april 28 from 9 to 3. household hazardous waste includes oil, paint, batteries, and anti-freeze.
