Animal Lovers Raise Money for New Home

Animal lovers participated in a 5k near Bode Ice Arena on April 7, 2018.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 21:11:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 21:31:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

hundreds of runners and walkers braved the cold for a special cause. friends of the animal shelter hosted their 4th annual 5k. the group helps st. joseph animal control and rescue shelter find forever homes for animals. participants were enouraged to bring their pets along for a day of fun. (sot) the group helps st. joseph animal control and rescue shelter find forever homes for animals. the organization is funded solely through donations and events like this. (sot)
