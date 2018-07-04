Speech to Text for 10pm Weather 4-7-18

are nearly three weeks into spring... and it doesn't really feel like it. let's send it over to vanessa to see what she is tracking for the rest of the weekend. <<after breaking a new april 7th record low of 14 degrees this morning in st. joesph, it was a cool but sunny day across northwest missouri and northeast kansas. hope you enjoyed the sunshine because another chance of snow is on the way for sunday. we'll see an increase in clouds tonight heading into sunday morning before our storm system begins to push through early afternoon. some of that snow could mix in with some rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. so far, snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less, but we'll continue to keep you updated.partly sunny for your monday with a slight chance of a rain shower with temperatures in the middle 40s for highs. lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures greet us for the rest of the week. it will finally start feeling more like spring as we start warming up to the upper 50s by tuesday to upper 60s on wednesday. we will get near the 70 degree mark by thursday. there is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for late wednesday and friday.