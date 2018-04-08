Speech to Text for Group Seeks to Pamper and Empower Women

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at the abbey a group of women celebrated their power. pamper stations sprinkled the event space as well as wine and gifts. women empowering women hosted the first-time event. but tonight was also the groups' debut. a community rooted in connecting and enriching womens' lives. (sot) "it started out with just a few of us that have our own businesses. and we really just wanted to help people in the community and help other women realize how powerful they are and help them along with their goals in life." pike says the goal was to make this different than other events. she says tonight is not about vendors selling products or women networking --