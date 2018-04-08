Clear

Rain/Snow Mix on Sunday Then Spring Returns

Posted: Sun Apr 08 07:50:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 08 07:50:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Sunday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. This is all ahead of our next storm system as it will begin to push through later on this morning into the afternoon. The snow will mix in with rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. This should help limit snowfall and will be difficult to accumulate with surfaces being warm as well. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur across our northern counties. Snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less.
