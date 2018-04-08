Rain/Snow Mix on Sunday Then Spring Returns

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Sunday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. This is all ahead of our next storm system as it will begin to push through later on this morning into the afternoon. The snow will mix in with rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. This should help limit snowfall and will be difficult to accumulate with surfaces being warm as well. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur across our northern counties. Snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less.

