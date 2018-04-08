Speech to Text for WOMEN LEARN TO TAKE CONTROL WITH SELF DEFENSE TRAINING

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joseph is working to teach women how to take their safety into their own hands. the club partnered with the ali kemp foundation to bring over 100 women in for take defense training. i was there this morning and was able to speak with organizers about the importance of self defense training. <<<vo: in 2002 19 year old ali kemp was murdered while working at a local pool in johnson county. now her father is working to insure other women don't fall victim to predators. roger kemptake defense founder"my wife and i realized the world had changed. women needed to know how to defend themselves."vo: the take self defense class offers free instruction for girls and women on what to do in threatening situations. linda midyett-participant "things happen at all ages, so it's important to have information and tools to keep ourselves safe."//"they give lots of very easy tips to remember, things that you can do in all kinds of situations."vo:co-sponsored by the kiwanis club, the class highlighted the reality of potential violence against women meaghan simpson"one of the things that they go through in the training is that this can happen anytime anywhere.women just need to always be mindful of their surroundings and what is going on around them." vo:while the topic might be intimidating, kemps says fear will not drive the trainingroger kemp"we're not about making people afraid, scared or paranoid, that's not what we're about. we're about women being safe."vo:the all female course focuses on empowering women to better defend themselvesroger kemp"it's very gratifying when women say your class has saved my life, it's very humbling.but every woman that has told us that, this sticks with me, they say i don't know why he picked me."vo: a chilling reminder for women to remain awarelinda midyett"i think we are all vulnerable and we just need to be empowered and take care of ourselves." >>> kemp says over 67,000 women across the country have participated in the take defense training course since it began in 2005.