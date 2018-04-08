Speech to Text for BEER WALK DRAWS CROWD

giving back. today is national beer day and people downtown celebrated at the second annual craft beer walk. an estimated 400 people participated in the beer walk the walk was the main feature for first saturday festivities beer lovers got the chance to sample craft beers at 13 local businesses, enjoy live music and shop at area businesses first saturday coordinators says events like the beer walk help to give local business a boost. (sot) "we've found that when we have these types of things on first saturdays, people are really willing to get out and support the local businesses in town. especially going through this downtown revitalization, people are really excited to check out the new places." proceeds from the beer walk went to benefit the discover downtown activities planned for the next first saturday event