Clear

BEER WALK DRAWS CROWD

Across the nation people were celebrating National Beer Day and First Saturdays took part in the fun during the second annual Craft Beer Walk.

Posted: Sun Apr 08 14:07:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 08 14:07:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for BEER WALK DRAWS CROWD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

giving back. today is national beer day and people downtown celebrated at the second annual craft beer walk. an estimated 400 people participated in the beer walk the walk was the main feature for first saturday festivities beer lovers got the chance to sample craft beers at 13 local businesses, enjoy live music and shop at area businesses first saturday coordinators says events like the beer walk help to give local business a boost. (sot) "we've found that when we have these types of things on first saturdays, people are really willing to get out and support the local businesses in town. especially going through this downtown revitalization, people are really excited to check out the new places." proceeds from the beer walk went to benefit the discover downtown activities planned for the next first saturday event
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy skies will remain for your Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on Sunday continues to move out of the region. The cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. Once we get through today...Spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events