Speech to Text for Snow & Earthquakes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going down without a fight. from coast to coast it's looked more like february than april. sioux falls, south dakota was right in the thick of it. the city got 4 inches of snow -- this is video of those wintry conditions. the snow was so heavy, it caused a plane to slide off an airport runway. the airline -- allegiant air -- said no one was hurt, and the rest of their flights from that airport would be cancelled until conditions improved. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<cloudy skies will remain for your monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on sunday continues to move out of the region. the cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. once we get through today...spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. it will finally start warming up to the upper 50s by tuesday as high pressure takes over the central u.s. it will also be a bit breezy as the southwest winds start picking up, gusting up to 20 miles per hour. we will get to the middle 70s by wednesday and thursday with lots of sunshine and into the lower 70s by friday. right now, the u-s geological survey says a magnitude 4 point 6 earthquake was felt in kansas and missouri over the weekend. the quake originated in northwest oklahoma . that area dealt with three other earthquakes saturday morning. emergency managment officials in the area say there were no reported injuries or serious damage. the u-s-g-s website shows the earthquake was felt in kansas city and joplin, missouri as well as wichita,