Speech to Text for Messanie Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sent one man to the hospital. good evening, i'm sydnie holzfaster. at approximately 2:45 this morning police were called to a home near 18th and messanie. upon arrival police discovered a man with severe injuries from a gunshot wound. the man was rushed to mosaic life care. police do not have any suspects at this time. the incident is still under investigation. here is the latest reported numbers for crime by the local police department -- from 20-16 and 20-17 total crime did rise. the major categories of crime that saw a significant increase include motor vehicle thefts, stealing and aggravated assaults. according to the report-- murder also saw a slight increase from 7 to 8. last year -- robbery, burglaries and rape