Speech to Text for Tuskegee Eagles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local mentoring program is encouraging students to keep their heads in the clouds. the tuskegee eagles are motivating students by teaching teens how to construct airplanes. i stopped by rosecrans memorial airport to get a first hand look at the students work. <<<vo:for over 50 years, james smith has loved flying, and now he is working to pass that passion on to the next generation by teaching teens to build airplanes james smith"we determined that it would be a good idea to share some of this enthusiasm and information of learning with the kids vo:the tuskegee eagles is a non profit that givesstudents hands on experience building small engine planes skyler dodd"i've always had a fascination with planes and when i heard about this opportunity, i wanted to take it right away." vo:selected by their teachers, a team of students work on the plane twice a week, learning the ins and outs of aviation james smith"they have to be academically pretty sharp, because they are reading blueprints, they have to do fine measurements and not make mistakes."vo:almost everything on the plane is put together by the studentsjames smith"anything that is not critical to a successful flight, they get to do."vo: the program focuses on using critical thinking skills jonathan krause"we have to think on our feet. every once in a while we hit a bump in the road."vo: but the tuskegee eagles arn't just about building planesjames smith"it expands their vision and gives them encouragement that they can pretty much accomplish whatever they want.if they can build an airplane they should be able to do most anything."vo:that extra guidance has smith's students reaching for the sky caleb bonnett7th grader"i want to jump over to getting my pilots license, [ going to] ground school instruction all that kind of stuff.">>> after nearly three years of work the student's plane is expected to be finished later this summer. the finish project will be sold and the funds will be used to purchase