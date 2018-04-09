Clear

Students start MAP Tests

St. Joseph students begin MAP testing Monday. The School District says to make sure your student gets a good breakfast, a full night's rest, and a little encouragement.

at ten. students returned to school after a break for another spring tradition -- map testing... st. joseph students will sit for end-of-the-year assessments to determine how much they've learned. not all students love test-taking, and this time of year can cause stress. but there are things the school district says you can do to minimize your child's nerves. eating a good breakfast, getting sleep, and a little encouragement from loved ones. "it's just their time to shine.and really let them do their best and let them know they are well prepared and just the message you got this-- those things are really important." the school district's testing window runs until april
