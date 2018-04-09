Speech to Text for Door-to-Door Ban Proposal

april 26th. the sun might be setting on door-to-door sales at night... st. joseph's city council is reading a proposal tonight that would stop peddlers from knocking on doors after 8:00 at private homes. city documents say the amendment was proposed after several people raised safety concerns about door-to-door sales. other missouri cities -- including blue springs, jefferson city, and o'fallon -- have similar regulations on the