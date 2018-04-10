Governor Greitens

Clear

the latest... brooke... this is all coming out in new court filings... governor eric greitens defense team says they questioned the woman under oath last week. the governor has already admitted to having an affiar with the woman... but his invasion of privacy charge is based on accusations that he took a partially nude photo of her without her consent. the governor's attorneys says the woman testified she never saw greitens with a camera or a phone during their encounter.. and that she might be remembering it through a dream. the defense filing also says the woman acknowledged that she sent partially nude image of herself to greitens in 2015. a special house committee investigating the governor is set to release its report sometime this week.
