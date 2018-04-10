Clear

Farm trade tariffs

Farm trade tariffs

the recent trade battle between the u-s and china could spell trouble for local missouri farmers... last week, president trump proposed a tariff increase on goods that are imported from china. china then fired back with a proposed tariff against numerous imported u-s goods. missouri is one of the leading states in the country that produces goods like soybeans, corn, and beef. china is -- by far -- the leading destination for those goods. a st. joseph farmer told us, if the tariffs happen, they could lead to a drop in exports and economic losses -- both local and national. (sot vernon hart local farmer & producer: the soybean tariffs and everything, one out of every three rows of soybeans raised in the state of missouri go to china. and china makes up sixty-six percent of our total soybean imports across the whole united states.) hart added, he's optimistic a solution can be reached with the on-going "trade war"... the tariff increases will take effect in 60-days -- if a solution isn't reached. a bill
